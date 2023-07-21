[Updated] I-64/Sherman Minton Bridge Closures Are Coming. Here’s What You Need To Know

Oh the bridge closures are coming. If you’re a LEO-reading Hoosier or an Indiana-going Louisvillian, here’s what you need to know as the Sherman Minton Renewal continues: Westbound I-64 (top deck) of the Sherman Minton is closed until further notice.

Crews found a repair that was essential while doing demolition on the upper deck. The repair is necessary before any more traffic is allowed to cross the upper level of the bridge. While the deck is closed there is no access to New Albany exit 123.

The public is asked to find alternative routes while the repairs are being made.

About Sherman Minton Renewal The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons.

To get more information about the project (if you’re not from ‘round these parts) or to receive text alerts or the e-newsletter you can visit the projects website: www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com. You can also follow the project on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.