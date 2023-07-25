Applications Are Open For Black Kitchen Initiative Grants

For the third straight year, HEINZ, Louisville’s The Lee Initiative and the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice are awarding grants through the Black Kitchen Initiative.

Black food business owners can apply for a grant of up to $25,000 at www.leeinitiative.org/southern-restaurants-for-racial-justice.

The application portal will remain open until Monday, July 31. HEINZ says it has pledged $1 million to fund up to 60 grants.

Some of Kentucky’s past grantees include Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company, Highview Ice Cream and Coffee and The Black Italian Griglia Cucina.

