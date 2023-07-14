5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/14)

Friday, July 14

32 Sounds

Speed Cinema

$12 | 6 p.m.

This immersive film “explores the elemental phenomenon of sound by weaving together 32 specific sound explorations into a cinematic meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us.” Other showings will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., as well as on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Downtown Drive-In: Black Panther

Brown-Forman Ampitheatre Waterfront Park

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

This free outdoor movie series is showing the blockbuster hit Black Panther this weekend.

Saturday, July 15

Louisville Brick Convention LEGO Fan Expo

Kentucky International Convention Center

$14.99 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy some incredible LEGO installations, plus meet some of the professional artists. There will also be vendors selling the latest LEGO products.

Bluegrass VegFest 2023

Mellwood Art Center

No cover | Noon – 6 p.m.

A celebration of vegan food, this fest features offerings from more than 16 restaurants and food trucks. The event also features craft beer and cocktails, speakers, a vegan-cheese-making demo, educational exhibits, a Kid’s Zone and more.

Barret Avenue Block Party

Barret Avenue Corridor

No cover | Noon – 9 p.m.

The Block Party will feature food trucks, local vendors, a dunk tank, a DJ and local music. The event — which will take place between Highland and Winter on Barret — will see ShopBar providing to-go alcohol, and the food trucks that will be there are Bamba Eggroll Co., Rolling Tacos, Mr. G-pleta, Con Aji y Cafe and Hibachi 2 Go. Live music from Victoria, Lacey Guthrie & Katie Peabody will start at 8 p.m. ($10 suggested donation for the music).

