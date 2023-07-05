5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/7)

Friday, July 7

Raging Bull

Speed Cinema

$12 | 6 p.m.

Martin Scorsese’s powerful and nuanced portrait of famed boxer Jake La Motta plays at the Speed Cinema all weekend. The 1980 film stars Robert De Niro. The film also plays on Saturday, July 8, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., as well as Sunday, July 9, at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Fossil Bed Hike

Falls of the Ohio State Park

No cover | 10 a.m.

A guide will take you on a hike across the Devonian fossil bed at the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The group will meet in the park’s picnic area.

A Poetry Carnival

Sarabande Books

No cover | Noon to 4 p.m.

A celebration of the new poetry anthology, “Once a City Said.” Publisher Sarabande is hosting a launch of the book with “A Poetry Carnival,” including a DJ, plus games and readings and other arts, and food and beer vendors.

July Biergarten

German American Club

No cover | 4 p.m.

Events at the German American Club are always a good time. And, like usual, the German-style beer, food and music will flow on Saturday at the club’s outdoor space. The kitchen is open from 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Hip Hop Cares Weekly Outreach

First and Broadway

No cost | 9 a.m.

At this weekly outreach, members of the Lousiville hip-hop community and others serve those in need by providing thing such as food and toiletries. Donations are accepted, and they generally look for water, travel-size toiletries, and individually-packaged snacks.

