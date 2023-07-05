5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/28)

A still from the film "King Coal" which will be shown at Flyover Film Festival.

Friday, July 28

Flyover Film Fest

Speed Cinema

Prices vary | Times vary

Over three days, the 13th annual Flyover Film Festival will show narrative and documentary features, two short film blocks, a filmmaker panel and more. There are films about coal country, the band Pavement’s original drummer and so much more. Click the link above for a full schedule. Goes through Sunday.

Saturday, July 29

Fossil Bed Hike

Falls of the Ohio State Park

No cover | 10 a.m.

A guided morning hike with a naturalist on the Devonian fossil beds. The group meets in the picnic area.

Barret Avenue Block Party

Barret Avenue Corridor

No cover | Noon – 9 p.m.

The “Bring it to Barret” Block Party will feature food trucks, local vendors, a dunk tank, a DJ and jazz music. The event — which will take place between Highland and Winter on Barret — will see ShopBar providing to-go alcohol and food trucks.

53rd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest & Festival

George Hauck Way

No cover | 5 p.m.

The kickoff for the annual Danity Contest starts on Saturday via a festival. The Merryweather will have DJs. There will be a Dainty batting cage, and a bologna sandwich eating contest, plus a lot more going on. On Monday, the actual iconic Dainty Contest takes place.

Sunday, July 30

Silverballin Sundays

Recbar (Jeffersontown)

$5 | 5 p.m.

A weekly pinball tournament for all skill levels. There are cash prizes for top finishers.

