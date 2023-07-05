5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/28)

Friday, July 28
Flyover Film Fest
Speed Cinema
Prices vary | Times vary
Over three days, the 13th annual Flyover Film Festival will show narrative and documentary features, two short film blocks, a filmmaker panel and more. There are films about coal country, the band Pavement’s original drummer and so much more. Click the link above for a full schedule. Goes through Sunday.
Saturday, July 29
Fossil Bed Hike
Falls of the Ohio State Park
No cover | 10 a.m.
A guided morning hike with a naturalist on the Devonian fossil beds. The group meets in the picnic area.
Barret Avenue Block Party
Barret Avenue Corridor
No cover | Noon – 9 p.m.
The “Bring it to Barret” Block Party will feature food trucks, local vendors, a dunk tank, a DJ and jazz music. The event — which will take place between Highland and Winter on Barret — will see ShopBar providing to-go alcohol and food trucks.
53rd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest & Festival
George Hauck Way
No cover | 5 p.m.
The kickoff for the annual Danity Contest starts on Saturday via a festival. The Merryweather will have DJs. There will be a Dainty batting cage, and a bologna sandwich eating contest, plus a lot more going on. On Monday, the actual iconic Dainty Contest takes place.
Sunday, July 30
Silverballin Sundays
Recbar (Jeffersontown)
$5 | 5 p.m.
A weekly pinball tournament for all skill levels. There are cash prizes for top finishers.
Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed