5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/21)

Friday, July 21

Second Line Bar Crawl

Goss Avenue

No cover | 6 p.m.

Hot Sauce Brass Band is celebrating the release of their new record, SKRONK VOL. 1, by leading a second-line bar crawl around Germantown. The group is meeting at The Pearl at 6 p.m.

Art in the Park 2023

Central Park

No cover | 6 p.m.

A free arts and crafts fest that will feature a performance of Kentucky Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Saturday, July 22

Other Music

Speed Cinema

$12 | 3 p.m.

This documentary looks at the closing of the iconic New York City Music shop, Other Music, which was a cultural hub for discovery and bands forming. The doc also looks at the changing landscape of music and how it affects similar places.

Afterglow

Vernon Lanes

$10 | 10 p.m.

This late-night silent disco features three local DJs

Sunday, July 23

Cave Hill 175 Anniversary Festival

Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum

No cover | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In honor of the historic cemetery turning 175 years old, there will be numerous activities on the grounds, including urban birding, live animal encounters, a honey harvest demonstration, a horticulture hike and more. There will also be food trucks.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed