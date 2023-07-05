5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/21)

Friday, July 21
Second Line Bar Crawl
Goss Avenue
No cover | 6 p.m.
Hot Sauce Brass Band is celebrating the release of their new record, SKRONK VOL. 1, by leading a second-line bar crawl around Germantown. The group is meeting at The Pearl at 6 p.m.
Art in the Park 2023
Central Park
No cover | 6 p.m.
A free arts and crafts fest that will feature a performance of Kentucky Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Saturday, July 22
Other Music
Speed Cinema
$12 | 3 p.m.
This documentary looks at the closing of the iconic New York City Music shop, Other Music, which was a cultural hub for discovery and bands forming. The doc also looks at the changing landscape of music and how it affects similar places.
Afterglow
Vernon Lanes
$10 | 10 p.m.
This late-night silent disco features three local DJs
Sunday, July 23
Cave Hill 175 Anniversary Festival
Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum
No cover | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
In honor of the historic cemetery turning 175 years old, there will be numerous activities on the grounds, including urban birding, live animal encounters, a honey harvest demonstration, a horticulture hike and more. There will also be food trucks.
Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed