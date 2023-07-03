3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/7)

Saturday, July 8
Mac Sabbath, Galactic Spectre
The Whirling Tiger
$25 | 8 p.m.
Yep, it’s that band, the eccentric geniuses who have successfully mashed up Black Sabbath and McDonald’s through songs like “Frying Pan,” which opens with the lyrics, “Cows we’re going to grind; hope my stomach is well lined.” Get it? Well, Ozzy liked it. Just watch the video below.
The Dead South
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
$40-$80 | 8 p.m.
A rootsy Americana band that pays tribute to old-timey music, The Dead South is a four-piece string band with a lot of talent.
Sunday, July 9
Future Islands
Mercury Ballroom
$29.50 | 8 p.m.
Through emotionally-driven, synth-heavy indie rock, Future Islands builds melancholy songs that feel mountainous.
