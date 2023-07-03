3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/7)

Saturday, July 8

Mac Sabbath, Galactic Spectre

The Whirling Tiger

$25 | 8 p.m.

Yep, it’s that band, the eccentric geniuses who have successfully mashed up Black Sabbath and McDonald’s through songs like “Frying Pan,” which opens with the lyrics, “Cows we’re going to grind; hope my stomach is well lined.” Get it? Well, Ozzy liked it. Just watch the video below.



The Dead South

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$40-$80 | 8 p.m.

A rootsy Americana band that pays tribute to old-timey music, The Dead South is a four-piece string band with a lot of talent.



Sunday, July 9

Future Islands

Mercury Ballroom

$29.50 | 8 p.m.

Through emotionally-driven, synth-heavy indie rock, Future Islands builds melancholy songs that feel mountainous.



