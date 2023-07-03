3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/14)

Friday, July 14

Etran De L’Air w/ Sapat

The Whirling Tiger

$17-$20 | 8 p.m.

Based out of Agadez, a city that lies in the Sahara desert, Etran De L’Air plays a vibrant version of the blues.



Amtrac, w Stanislav and Sam Sneed

Zanzabar

$15 | 9:30 p.m.

Amtrac, the project of Kentucky-born Caleb Cornett, builds waves of thoughtful, innovative electronic music.



Saturday, July 15

Victoria, Lacey Guthrie and Katie Peabody

Barret Avenue Corridor

$10 suggested donation | 8 p.m.

The Barret Avenue corridor of unique and interesting businesses has been steadily growing over the last few years, producing one of Louisville’s best shop-local zones. This weekend, that’s being celebrated via the Barret Avenue Block Party, which runs from Noon to 9 p.m. As part of the event, Victoria, Lacey Guthrie & Katie Peabody will perform at 8 p.m. The block party is free to attend, but there’s a $10 suggested donation for the music.



