3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/14)

Friday, July 14

Etran De L’Air w/ Sapat
The Whirling Tiger
$17-$20  |  8 p.m.
Based out of Agadez, a city that lies in the Sahara desert, Etran De L’Air plays a vibrant version of the blues.

Amtrac, w Stanislav and Sam Sneed
Zanzabar
$15  |  9:30 p.m.
Amtrac, the project of Kentucky-born Caleb Cornett, builds waves of thoughtful, innovative electronic music.

Saturday, July 15 

Victoria, Lacey Guthrie and Katie Peabody 
Barret Avenue Corridor
$10 suggested donation  |  8 p.m.
The Barret Avenue corridor of unique and interesting businesses has been steadily growing over the last few years, producing one of Louisville’s best shop-local zones. This weekend, that’s being celebrated via the Barret Avenue Block Party, which runs from Noon to 9 p.m. As part of the event, Victoria, Lacey Guthrie & Katie Peabody will perform at 8 p.m. The block party is free to attend, but there’s a $10 suggested donation for the music.

