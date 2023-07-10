10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (7/17-21)

Monday, July 17
Louisville Burger Week
Various Locations
$7 per burger
It’s officially back. Louisville Burger Week, which features more than 40 area restaurants offering both adventurous and classic creations for only $7 each, started on Monday, July 17. Louisville Burger Week — an event by LEO — runs through Sunday, July 23.
Outdoor Yoga
Christy’s Garden in Paristown
6 p.m. | Donation-based
Start your week off with some relaxing yoga at Paristown.
Tuesday, July 18
Art in the Park 2023
Central Park
No cover | 6 p.m.
A free arts and crafts fest that will feature a performance of Kentucky Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Wednesday, July 19
Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover | 11 a.m.
Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.
Games on Tap
Mile Wide Beer Co.
No cover | 5:30 p.m.
A modern, but accessible board game night open to all.
Darts Night
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5 | 6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.
Thursday, June 20
LBC Thirsty Thursday Bike Ride
TEN20 Craft Brewery
No cover | 6 p.m.
The Louisville Bicycle Club hosts this weekly 26-mile ride that starts and ends at TEN20 Craft Brewery.
Hi-Wire Run Club
Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.
Friday, July 21
Mama Said String Band
Paristown
No cover | 6 p.m.
Pickin’ in Paristown presents the talented local bluegrass band, Mama Said String Band.
Second Line Bar Crawl
Goss Avenue
Free | 6 p.m.
Hot Sauce Brass Band is celebrating the release of their new record, SKRONK VOL. 1, by leading a second-line bar crawl around Germantown. The group is meeting at The Pearl at 6 p.m.
