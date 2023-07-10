10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (7/17-21)

Monday, July 17

Louisville Burger Week

Various Locations

$7 per burger

It’s officially back. Louisville Burger Week, which features more than 40 area restaurants offering both adventurous and classic creations for only $7 each, started on Monday, July 17. Louisville Burger Week — an event by LEO — runs through Sunday, July 23.

Outdoor Yoga

Christy’s Garden in Paristown

6 p.m. | Donation-based

Start your week off with some relaxing yoga at Paristown.

Tuesday, July 18

Art in the Park 2023

Central Park

No cover | 6 p.m.

A free arts and crafts fest that will feature a performance of Kentucky Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Wednesday, July 19

Food Truck Wednesdays

S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets

No cover | 11 a.m.

Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.

Games on Tap

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 5:30 p.m.

A modern, but accessible board game night open to all.

Darts Night

Spring Street Bar and Grill

$5 | 6:30 p.m.

A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Thursday, June 20

LBC Thirsty Thursday Bike Ride

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 6 p.m.

The Louisville Bicycle Club hosts this weekly 26-mile ride that starts and ends at TEN20 Craft Brewery.

Hi-Wire Run Club

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.

Friday, July 21

Mama Said String Band

Paristown

No cover | 6 p.m.

Pickin’ in Paristown presents the talented local bluegrass band, Mama Said String Band.

Second Line Bar Crawl

Goss Avenue

Free | 6 p.m.

Hot Sauce Brass Band is celebrating the release of their new record, SKRONK VOL. 1, by leading a second-line bar crawl around Germantown. The group is meeting at The Pearl at 6 p.m.

