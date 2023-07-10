Pokémon Trivia
Arts & Culture

10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (7/10-7/14)

By

Monday, July 10

Outdoor Yoga
Christy’s Garden
Donation-based |  6 p.m.
Start your week off right with some outdoor yoga at Paristown’s garden space.

Metal Monday
Highlands Taproom
No cover  |  9 p.m.
Joe Grudge and BOOZEWA are set to perform at this free weekly music showcase.

Tuesday, July 11

Pokémon Trivia
Chill BAR Highlands
No cover  |  8 p.m.
Upack all of your nostalgic Pokémon knowledge at this trivia night. First place receives a $50 Chill BAR gift card, Pokeball Fidget Spinner, and the title of Trivia PokéMaster.

Movie Trivia with Greg
Planet of the Tapes
No cover  |  8 p.m.
Show off your film knowledge at this long-running trivia night 

Wednesday, July 12

Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover  |  11 a.m.
Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles. 

Darts Night 
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5  |  6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Games on Tap
Atrium Brewing
No Cover  |  6:30 p.m.
An ongoing meetup that pairs together modern board games and local breweries.

Wednesday Night Jazz 
The Whirling Tiger
No cover  |  8 p.m.
A weekly jazz session with Scott Boice & Co.

Thursday, July 13

Louisville Burger Week Kick-Off Party
Against The Grain Public House
No cover  |  5:30 p.m.
Louisville Burger Week — which runs from July 17-23 — gets started early this year, with a party at Against The Grain’s downtown location. The special is a beer and a dirty burger slider for $5, which will earn you your first Burger Week points.

Friday, July 14

Downtown Drive-In: Black Panther 
Brown-Forman Ampitheatre Waterfront Park
No cover  |  8:30 p.m.
This free outdoor movie series is showing the blockbuster hit Black Panther this week.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed