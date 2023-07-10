10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (7/10-7/14)

Monday, July 10
Outdoor Yoga
Christy’s Garden
Donation-based | 6 p.m.
Start your week off right with some outdoor yoga at Paristown’s garden space.
Metal Monday
Highlands Taproom
No cover | 9 p.m.
Joe Grudge and BOOZEWA are set to perform at this free weekly music showcase.
Tuesday, July 11
Pokémon Trivia
Chill BAR Highlands
No cover | 8 p.m.
Upack all of your nostalgic Pokémon knowledge at this trivia night. First place receives a $50 Chill BAR gift card, Pokeball Fidget Spinner, and the title of Trivia PokéMaster.
Movie Trivia with Greg
Planet of the Tapes
No cover | 8 p.m.
Show off your film knowledge at this long-running trivia night
Wednesday, July 12
Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover | 11 a.m.
Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.
Darts Night
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5 | 6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.
Games on Tap
Atrium Brewing
No Cover | 6:30 p.m.
An ongoing meetup that pairs together modern board games and local breweries.
Wednesday Night Jazz
The Whirling Tiger
No cover | 8 p.m.
A weekly jazz session with Scott Boice & Co.
Thursday, July 13
Louisville Burger Week Kick-Off Party
Against The Grain Public House
No cover | 5:30 p.m.
Louisville Burger Week — which runs from July 17-23 — gets started early this year, with a party at Against The Grain’s downtown location. The special is a beer and a dirty burger slider for $5, which will earn you your first Burger Week points.
Friday, July 14
Downtown Drive-In: Black Panther
Brown-Forman Ampitheatre Waterfront Park
No cover | 8:30 p.m.
This free outdoor movie series is showing the blockbuster hit Black Panther this week.
