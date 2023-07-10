10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (7/10-7/14)

Monday, July 10

Outdoor Yoga

Christy’s Garden

Donation-based | 6 p.m.

Start your week off right with some outdoor yoga at Paristown’s garden space.

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

No cover | 9 p.m.

Joe Grudge and BOOZEWA are set to perform at this free weekly music showcase.

Tuesday, July 11

Pokémon Trivia

Chill BAR Highlands

No cover | 8 p.m.

Upack all of your nostalgic Pokémon knowledge at this trivia night. First place receives a $50 Chill BAR gift card, Pokeball Fidget Spinner, and the title of Trivia PokéMaster.

Movie Trivia with Greg

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

Show off your film knowledge at this long-running trivia night

Wednesday, July 12

Food Truck Wednesdays

S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets

No cover | 11 a.m.

Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.

Darts Night

Spring Street Bar and Grill

$5 | 6:30 p.m.

A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Games on Tap

Atrium Brewing

No Cover | 6:30 p.m.

An ongoing meetup that pairs together modern board games and local breweries.

Wednesday Night Jazz

The Whirling Tiger

No cover | 8 p.m.

A weekly jazz session with Scott Boice & Co.

Thursday, July 13

Louisville Burger Week Kick-Off Party

Against The Grain Public House

No cover | 5:30 p.m.

Louisville Burger Week — which runs from July 17-23 — gets started early this year, with a party at Against The Grain’s downtown location. The special is a beer and a dirty burger slider for $5, which will earn you your first Burger Week points.

Friday, July 14

Downtown Drive-In: Black Panther

Brown-Forman Ampitheatre Waterfront Park

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

This free outdoor movie series is showing the blockbuster hit Black Panther this week.

