Your Guide To Kentuckiana Pride 2023

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade is back on Saturday, June 17.

The parade starts at noon in NuLu and ends at the site of the Pride Festival, which is located at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

The festival, which runs from noon to 10 p.m., will feature music, drag performances, vendors, food, drinks and more.

We put together this guide to Pride that includes the parade route, the performance schedule and other frequently asked questions, like what you can and can’t bring.

What is the route of the parade?

The parade starts at the intersection of Campbell St. and Market St. and follows the route outlined below.

Who’s performing at the festival?

The schedule for the Stonewall Main Stage is as follows:

Adam Thomas: 1 p.m.

Most Wanted: 1:50 p.m.

The Daddy Sisters: 3:10 p.m.

VOICES of Kentuckiana: 4:25 p.m.

Chris Housman: 5 p.m.

Morgxn: 6 p.m.

Slayyyter: 6:50 p.m.

Brooke Eden: 7:40 p.m.

VINCINT: 9 p.m.

What else is there to do?

Eat, drink, shop for local Pride-themed merch and art, watch the drag performers on a second stage, take your kids to the Kids & Family Area.

How much are tickets?

General admission is $10 and VIP is $125, although VIP tickets are currently sold out.

What comes with a VIP ticket?

-VIP entrance for expedited festival access

-VIP Area with a shaded tent, lounge furniture, tables and chairs

-Private side-stage viewing area

-Dedicated VIP bar with five drink tickets

-VIP-only private, air-conditioned restrooms

-VIP exclusive meals throughout the day

-Additional treats and snacks throughout the day

-Unlimited water and soda

-VIP gift bag

-In and out privileges all-day

What about pets?

The festival requests that you leave pets (besides service animals) at home.

What’s the bag policy?

Bags and backpacks are allowed, but are subject to search upon entry.

What can I bring?

-Unopened or empty refillable water bottles

-Lawn chairs and blankets

-Coolers (no alcohol or glass containers, will be searched at the gate)

What can’t I bring?

-Outside food or alcohol

-Scooters/Bikes

-Amplified sound systems

-Disorderly conduct

-Littering

-Advertising, selling, or promoting any third-party product (including, but not limited to, food and beverage items)

-Fireworks

-Generators

-Grills or fryers

-Kerosene lamps or open flames of any kind

-Laser pointers

-Drones

-Noisemakers

-Tents, stand umbrellas and tarps

-Weapons of any kind

Where can I park?

You can park in Waterfront Park’s lots and at the Lynn Family Stadium. Also at any available parking garage or spot downtown. We strongly recommend that you walk, bike, take an Uber/Lyft or take TARC instead, though.

Any other general tips?

As with any other festival: Bring a refillable water bottle and refill it often. Wear comfortable shoes. Use the bathroom before you leave home. Make sure your phone is charged. Prepare to spend money. Share a ride if you can. Don’t drink and drive. For more information, visit https://kypride.com.

