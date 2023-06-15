UofL Quarterback To Host 2nd Annual CARDS Youth Football Camp On Saturday, June 17

Got a young football fan?

On Saturday, June 17, Cardinal football quarterback Brock Domann and 25 of his teammates will host the 2nd annual CARDS Youth Football Camp. Kids will get to hang out with the talented players of the University while learning some football fundamentals through drills and other skill-building activities.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6-14. The fee is $55. Both full and partial scholarships are available. The camp will be held at the King Louie’s Sports Complex, 600 N. English Station Road from 8:30 a.m. – noon. Registration and check-in happen at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For more information and registration, visit the camp website here. Walk-up registrations are welcome.

The players involved in the camp, along with Domann, are:

Jahwar Jordan (running back)

Josh Lifson (tight end)

Josh Minkins (safety)

Jamari Thrash

MJ Griffin (safety)

Bryan Hudson (center)

Jarvis Brownlee (cornerback)

Trey Franklin (cornerback)

Kevin Coleman (wide receiver)

Shavarick Williams (defensive back);

Isaac Guerendo (running back)

Maurice Turner (running back)

Mario Agyen (running back)

Ashton Gillotte (defensive lineman)

Michael Gonzalez (offensive lineman)

Ryheem Craig (defensive lineman)

T.J. Quinn (linebacker)

Brock Travelstead (kicker);

Jack Reiger (linebacker)

Mason Reige (defensive lineman)

Travis Taylor (offensive lineman)

Renato Brown (offensive lineman)

Joshua Black (offensive lineman)

Elijah Downing (wide receiver)

