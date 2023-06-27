Tuesday Tracklist: Songs from Hozier, Demi Lovato, Routine Caffeine And More (6/27)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or click the author’s name for email.

“Eat Your Young” — Hozier

Hozier came back with a bang with four singles, but “Eat Your Young” is by far my favorite. It’s edgy, dark and it hooks you from the very beginning. His voice fits the song perfectly and I’m so excited for his next album to be released.

“Swine” — Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato took a break from releasing rock covers of past songs to release a protest anthem, a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned. With lyrics like “Undercelebrated, hated, dominated” and “I’m only a carbon copy / even if I’m dying they’ll still try to stop me,” this feminist anthem is important, relevant and sounds amazing.

“Call Your Mom” — Noah Kahan

I love Noah Kahan so much, so it’s not surprising that he’s on my list. But the lyricism and the music of this latest song off his deluxe album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever). Kahan talks about mental health a lot in his music, but the message of this song had me the most emotional yet.

“The Hill That We Die On” – The Ego Trippers*

If you haven’t heard of the Ego Trippers, you need to. They are a great local alternative band, and lately, I’ve been obsessed with “The Hill That We Die On.” Their music rocks; I highly recommend them to any fan of alternative rock and indie.

“Days Go By” – Pleaser*

Another Louisville band, Pleaser’s latest release, “Days Go By,” is a softer song with lyrics that pulled on my heartstrings a bit. The members’ voices harmonize so nicely and tied in with the acoustic guitar at the beginning, then the trumpet and synths, I can’t stop listening to this one.

“Pennies In The Garden” – Routine Caffeine*

Routine Caffeine is an extremely underrated local band with outstanding lyrics. Pennies In The Garden has a great beat, amazing lyrics and a catchy tune. This is a band you don’t want to miss.

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

One of my favorites, boygenius never runs short of amazing songs. Comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julian Baker and Lucy Dacus, “the boys” never fail to write relatable music that is mesmerizing. Their sophomore album, The Record, has “Not Strong Enough,” plus other amazing and well-written songs.

