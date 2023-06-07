Tuesday Tracklist (On Wednesday) : Otis Junior, Arsini, Fancy Hagood, Perfume Genius, Klaus Nomi, and More.

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or click the author’s name for email.

It’s Wednesday?! Who did that? Okay so we got busy getting out the latest issue, our Pride issue, and took a bit of extra time getting the tracklist together. Most of the artists on the list identify as queer artists, and each of them is making music for all of us who’ve ever fallen in love, felt bullied, scared, or sad. The themes are universal. So it ain’t Tuesday but it’s the Tuesday Tracklist, and it’s dedicated to Pride.

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away”

One of my absolute favorite songs, period. A great song about putting negative voices and hatred aside and putting love at the forefront. When I feel down, I put this song in my playlist for an instant boost and karaoke moment. It’s infinitely singable.

Arsini – “Coming for Jack Harlow”*

Arsini’s songs are funny in the way they should be funny while still being pretty decent tracks. This song. Just listen.

LP – “Lost On You”

LP is certified crush material. A combination of talent, fine style and just fucking great songs, LP is not to be slept on by anyone.

Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff – “When It’s Sweet”*

Otis Junior’s instagram says, “great value Frank Ocean,” but I think Junior has no need to be Frank Ocean when full of so much talent on their own. This track between Junior and Dr. Dundiff is forever a bop.

Fancy Hagood – “The Same Thing”

Love me a crooning teddy and Hagood gets the emotions flowing with this song that encourages following your heart and desires because sometimes, you know better than anyone what you need. Hagood also plays under the name Who Is Fancy. However you listened to their music, you’re in for a treat.

The Dead Speak – “Trigger Warning”*

A little something for the folky spooky muffins. The Dead Speak offers a tale of separation and a video full of melodrama with “Trigger Warning.” The lyrics are a bit tongue-in-cheek but a great listen. I’ve said it so many times, Louisville is a fucking talented place. In every genre, across the spectrum of art. There is no better place.

Sylvester – “You Make Me Feel (Might Real)”

It’s a classic that some of you straight folks have been dancing to forever before casting your vote for some of these Republican hate mongers. I see you. Don’t be a hypocrite. Admit that you’ve always loved this song, acknowledge that it was made by a queer artist, and promise to vote better to protect everyone and give everyone a chance to live peacefully.

Robbie Bartlett – “Give Me One Reason” (cover)*

Robbie Bartlett has been playing stages all over Louisville for a long-ass time and every time I’ve heard her voice, I’m always impressed. This Tracy Chapman cover is perfect.

Tracy Chapman – “Fast Car”

This song keeps coming up recently and it still makes me cry. It’s such a poignant story and anyone who’s experienced poverty or homelessness understands this in such a deep way. It will always be one of the greatest songs ever written. Also shout out to any dreadlocked girl who’s been called Tracy Chapman even if you look nothing alike. Take it as a compliment.

Klaus Nomi – “Cold Song”

A beautiful song by an artist who, in the video, was near the end of his battle with HIV/AIDS. He was a unique artist in that despite his work with pop and rock musicians was very much versed in classical voice. Irreplaceable.