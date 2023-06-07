Thorns and Roses

Rose

We’re glad that Churchill Downs responded to the calls to cease racing at their track in response to the spate of horse deaths. In the past six weeks, 12 horses have died at the racetrack.

Absurd

The response from Churchill Downs to move racing to another track that they also own continues to put horses at risk. Like PETA and Animal Wellness Action have said, it isn’t simply the place. There is more to it and to the industry that needs to be addressed to ensure the safety of the animals.

Rose

It’s Pride Month, y’all. In the midst of a brutal year for the LGBTQ+ community — with government attacks against freedom of speech events like drag shows, story hours, etc., and the frightening and dangerous laws against medical care for transgender individuals — Pride is a good reason to remember a few important facts. Pride began as a riot, so don’t give up the fight, even when you’re tired and, two, it is okay —necessary and radical — to celebrate in the face of oppression.

Rose

For the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge, Thomas Parker in Tennessee who did his damned job, and declared the Tennesee Drag Ban law unconstitutional calling it “too broad” and saying in his ruling that, “There is no question that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment. But there is a difference between material that is ‘obscene’ in the vernacular, and material that is ‘obscene’ under the law.” So while his words are a bit “shady,” his action is a win for the Tennessee drag community.

Rose

For the graduating class of 2023. Congratulations kids. Make this world a better place for all.