The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For June 28

Chris Redd is at the Louisville Comedy Club this week.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics is at the bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, June 28

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Brandy Norton and special guest Mark Chalifoux, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

Friday, June 30

7:30 p.m. –- Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Hystericals at Public House! (improv) Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road.

9 p.m. — Strippers vs. Comedians Comedy Roast Battle & Strip Off, High Horse Saloon. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville secret comedy show in Germantown. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, July 1

7 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, July 2

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. — Vik Pandya, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Service Comedy Show, The Whirling Tiger. Tickets

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 p.m. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, July 4

Happy 4th of July

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, July 5

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up.

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughson Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Sign-ups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m. (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. p.m. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed