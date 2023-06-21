The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For June 21

Hannah Berner will be at Louisville Comedy Club this week.

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, June 21

7:30 p.m. — No Caravan open mic — private engagement

7:30 p.m. — Brittany Schmitt, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9

Thursday, June 22

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedic Cody Smith, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, June 23

7:30 p.m. — Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Super Mario Bros!, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Super Mario Bros!, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 24

7 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Super Mario Bros!, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Improv Anonymous presents: Summer Lovin’, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House. Tickets $10

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Super Mario Bros!, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, June 25

7 p.m. — Jeff Leeson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, June 26

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 27

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 28

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 p.m. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

