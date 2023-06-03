The second annual Israeli Street Fair will be back Sunday, June 4

The free, family-friendly fair will run from 12 to 4 p.m. and take place at Trager Family Jewish Community Center (3600 Dutchmans Lane); it will have live music, food, vendors and activities for kids.

The Shuk Hacarmel (the market) will have a variety of vendors and items including jewelry, textiles, soap, candles, coffee, teas, stained glass, wood and leather products and more. The Mediterranean Jumble Food & Libations Avenue will have vegetarian only options offered by MeeshMeesh Mediterranean, Al Prince Mediterranean, Nightingale food truck, Ramiro’s Cantina, Seafood Lady, Spinelli’s Pizzeria and Sugar Rush. They’ll have cocktails and mocktails as well.

The Star of David’s Kids’ Zone will have plenty of opportunities for fun. There will be a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course which is “play all day” for $5. The rest of the activities are free, including face painting, a Dead Sea mud station, a bean bag toss, an innovation seek and find and arts and crafts.

DJ Aaron Thompson will perform at Mizrahi music stage throughout the day, and Cantor Lipp, Cantor Hordes and Cantor Adesnik will perform at 1 p.m. The Kibbutz Hangout offers blankets, rugs, hammocks, a geo tent and more.