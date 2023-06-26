“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Concert Tour Coming To Brown Theatre

The Academy Award-winning film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is getting the live concert treatment via a national tour, which is set to swing into Brown Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20.

The animated film will be accompanied by a live orchestra, a band and a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which was released in 2018, follows the story of Miles Morales, who gets powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider, becoming intertwined with the heroes and villains of the multiverse.

Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj contributed to the film’s music.

In a press release, composer Daniel Pemberton said bringing the complexity of the score to a live setting is exciting.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

Tickets start at $46.22 and can be purchased via kentuckyperformingarts.org.