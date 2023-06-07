SoulFeast Week Returns In Lexington With The Best In Kentucky Black Cuisine

Coming up June 16 – 25 in Lexington, KY, is SoulFeast Week. We are already hongry (yes, hongry) reading about this ten-day celebration of Black culinary culture that zooms in on Black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in the Central Kentucky region.

In addition to the amazing food choices, there will be educational exhibits, curated experiences, music, art, and again, great grub.

SoulFeast Week was founded in 2020 by twins Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, who also founded the #19DaysOfBlackBiz challenge in the same year to support Black businesses during the hardship of a global health disaster. A list of participating restaurants can be found here. This year, in conjunction with Black Soil, the event promises to be bigger than ever.

SoulFeat Week events: (from the release)

SOULTEENTH FEST | JUNE 17, 2023

In partnership with The City of Lexington and VisitLEX, Kentucky’s premier Juneteenth Festival celebrating black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and great food will take place June 17th at the Moondance Amphitheater.

LEXINGTON BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK | JUNE 19-25, 2023

Lexington’s first-ever food week exclusively for black-owned restaurants. Participating restaurants will create a unique, off-menu food entree for $10.00. SoulFeast Week has partnered with Black Soil KY for each entree to feature at least one ingredient in each dish sourced from a Black Farmer.

SoulFeat Week has a “Proud To Pay” model that increases the ability for this event to be accessible to the community. You can now PAY WHAT YOU WANT to events

Tickets are available via the SoulFeat website.