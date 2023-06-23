Seven Sense Festival 2023 Announces Ian Noe, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Winona Fighter, More Acts

Seven Sense Festival announced the first wave of its 2023 lineup on Friday, which features Ian Noe, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Early James, Winona Fighter, Jake Kohn, Shadwick Wilde with Quiet Hollers and several others.

The two-day music festival will happen Friday, Aug. 4-5 at Headliners Music Hall and surrounding outdoor areas.

While 14 acts were just announced, the festival says more artists will be revealed soon.

Weekend passes are $50, and are currently on sale here.

Over the years, the “taste-making” festival, which started in 2014 on Preston Street, has been a good place to catch rising acts.

Here are all of the artists that have been announced so far:

Ian Noe

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Early James

Winona Fighter

Jake Kohn

Shadwick Wilde with Quiet Hollers

Hawks

Tyler Lance Walker Gill

Sweet G & The Shine

Shimona

Glory Daze

Villa Mure

Daddy Sisters

Phil Medley & The Gently Used Band

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed