Seven Sense Festival 2023 Announced For August

Diane Coffee at Seven Sense Festival in 2017.

Seven Sense Festival — a music festival that started in 2014 — returns to Headliners Music Hall and its surrounding outdoor areas Aug. 4-5.

The event will feature more than 20 local, regional and national music acts, plus craft beer, local food and vendors.

The first half of the lineup will be announced on Friday, June 23. Tickets go on sale that same day. Weekend passes are $50.

The “taste-making festival” has historically been a place to catch rising acts: Margo Price, currently a leading voice in alt-country, played an early afternoon set in 2015, when it was still held on Preston Street.

For more info, visit https://sevensensefest.com.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed