Rites of Passage: Our Cover Artists Tell Their Coming Out Stories

Each coming out story is unique. There are no rules for how and when someone needs or has to come out about their sexuality. It is truly the business of the individual. However, there are times when being shut in the closet is harder than letting the world know exactly who you are. Our cover artists collaborated, creating this Pride-themed collage, and shared their stories of coming into their own skin and out of the “closet.” Their stories are short and simple.

If you are considering your own coming out, let your instincts be your guide. Say who you are when you want, and don’t ever feel that you have to explain yourself. Coming out is a rite of passage for many members of the LGBTQ+ community, and when it happens (if you feel it needs to happen) it is your choice. If you need support, there are many organizations available to support you. Louisville Metro government website has a good list of local organizations to get you started. Visit: https://louisvilleky.gov/government/homeless-services-division/lgbtq-resources.

Hannah DeWitt

(She/Her)

“I had already had water-testing conversations of hypothetical gayness, but I got my wisdom teeth out relatively early in life, and while in a wishy-washy state of not being fully out yet, my anesthesia self told my mother that I wanted to sleep with Lana Del Ray.”

Josiah

Rogers

(They/Them)

“I grew up in a religious bubble. Being homeschooled and insulated from the world, I didn’t even have the concept of what being queer was. For a long time when I came to realize this about myself, I devoted myself to celibacy. Spiritual mentors and leaders thought of me as some liaison to evangelize to LGBTQ peoples. I put myself through conversion therapy. I was always most devoted to finding peace and what would bring it to me. Peace came through accepting myself and my queerness and rejecting that which denies me humanity.“

Mags Fitzmaurice

(They/Them)

“I never felt right. Wasn’t girlie, wasn’t straight, but not fully gay. I just wasn’t. I thought around 15 I was bisexual, and my mom assured me I just loved the girl like a sister. I pushed that down for years.

At 30, there were finally words for who I am. My name is Mags Fitzmaurice I am a demisexual, pansexual, polyamorous, and gender fluid.”

Star Rupe

(They/Them/He/Him):

“I’ve always been told that I’m suppose to find a husband and have kids, but that never really clicked for me. The thought of more intimate situations honestly scared me, and overall felt gross. After researching how I felt I came upon the term ‘Ace.’ I was elated to see I wasn’t alone! Others felt how I did! Another downside was that I never felt like a girl or a boy… more so somewhere in the middle. I discovered the term non-binary and it sort of clicked. Like Ace, I found others who also shared my own feelings. It was like I wasn’t doing something wrong, I was just finally me. I love who I am no matter how different. I walk my own path and I have never been happier.“

Brennen Cabrera

(He/They):

“Queer discovery for me came by going back and forth figuring out is it girls or guys that I like? It became more obvious in middle school that it was men. But also having some feelings for women too. High school came around where I wasn’t really exploring my sexuality much, aside from pornography. I was reserved and hypersensitive from bullying. My sexuality really didn’t peak until my early 20s. Hooking up with men, going to gay bars, wearing some leather.

I wanted to be one of those graceful queer twunks with a hint of mystery. I guess I’m there. Art’s pretty gay, too, when you think about it, hah?

I’m most definitely gay but a small percentage of me is still curious about other genders.” •