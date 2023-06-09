Positively Paralyzed To Host Adaptive Rowing Event On Saturday

Hanna and Jerod Nieder of Positively Paralyzed will host “Rolling On The River: Benefiting Louisville Adaptive Rowing” on Saturday, June 10th. The event will take place at the Community Boathouse, 1325 River Road, from 2-6 p.m.

The event will be free and it will have adaptive rowing activities, a live DJ, family games and free BBQ. All games and activities are available for all abilities.

Proceeds will benefit the Greater Louisville Rowing Foundation to purchase accessible equipment and sponsor outreach to people who don’t have the access to accessible rowing.