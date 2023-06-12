Pop-Art Market Mini Marché Is Officially Open At Hotel Genevieve

Mini Marché, the pop-art-inspired mini market, officially opened on Friday, June 9.

The market is located within Hotel Genevieve in NuLu, which opened in May. The market offers coffee, snacks and on-the-go options for breakfast and lunch. The store also offers selections from renowned Appalachian chef Asheligh Shanti alongside desserts and other items from culinary spots in Genevieve. Mini Marché is the entrance to the hotel’s speakeasy, Lucky Penny. It’s open for cocktails and bar snacks late at night.

While the grand opening has passed, the hotel will host an opening party on June 21. The party will have live music, cocktails and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Additionally, Hotel Genevieve will host a pre-parade brunch before the Kentuckian Pride Parade on June 17 at Rosettes, the hotel’s breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch spot. There will be live performances by Leah Halston and Gilda Wabbit, along with $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Bar Genevieve will open at 3 p.m. for after-parade celebrations.

Mini Marché will be open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.

