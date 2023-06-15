Oldham County Hardcore Band Knocked Loose Releases Two New ‘Intense’ Singles, Video

Knocked Loose, a hardcore band from Oldham County, is a force in the heavy music scene, combining deep and thoughtful subject material with visceral, primal and captivating vocals and musicianship.
On the front end of an extensive international tour — that features a stop at Bonnaroo on Friday — Knocked Loose has released some brand-new music this week.
The Upon Loss singles — “Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now” — are currently streaming on major platforms such as Spotify, and an accompanying cinematic music video directed by Eric Richter and Knocked Loose frontman/vocalist Bryan Garris is also out.
The Upon Loss singles are the band’s first new releases since the 2021 EP, A Tear in the Fabric of Life. A run of special edition Upon Loss vinyl options have already sold out.
In a press release, Garris reflected on the meaning of the new songs and how the band approached the creation of the new music video.
“‘Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme,” Garris said in the release. “Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After A Tear in the Fabric of Life we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward — which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget.”
Knocked Loose is currently on tour. Here are the dates:
June 16: Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
August 03: Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro
August 04: Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
August 06: Râșnov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme
August 08: Munich, Germany – Technikum
August 09: Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett
August 10: Berlin, Germany – Hole 44
August 11: Jaroměř, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault
August 12: Walton-on-Trent, UK – Bloodstock
August 14: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atillier
August 15: Pratelen, Switzerland – Z7
August 16: Vienna, Austria – Flex
August 18: Dinkelsbühl, Germany – Summer Breeze
August 19: Suligen, Germany – Reload
August 20: Hasselt, Belgium – Pukklepop
August 21: Koln, Germany – Kantine
August 23: Colchester, UK – Arts Centre
August 24: London, UK – Dome
August 25: Reading, UK – Reading and Leeds
August 26: Leeds, UK – Reading and Leeds
September 08: Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
September 16: Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
September 17: Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
September 19: Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
September 20: Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
September 21: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Ampitheater
September 23: Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
September 24: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
September 26: Albuquerque, NM – Revel
September 27: Mesa, AZ – Mesa Ampitheatre
September 29: Los Angeles, CA – The Torch at the LA Coliseum
September 30: Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotels
October 01: San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
October 03: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
October 04: Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
October 06: Boise, ID – Revolution
October 07: Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
October 08: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
October 10: San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Arena
October 11: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
October 13: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
October 14: Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
October 15: Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
October 17: Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon
October 18: Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at the District
October 20: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
October 21: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 22: Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion
October 24: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
October 25: Toronto, ON – Rebel
October 26: Laval, QC – Place Bell
October 28: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
October 29: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed