Oldham County Hardcore Band Knocked Loose Releases Two New ‘Intense’ Singles, Video

Knocked Loose, a hardcore band from Oldham County, is a force in the heavy music scene, combining deep and thoughtful subject material with visceral, primal and captivating vocals and musicianship.

On the front end of an extensive international tour — that features a stop at Bonnaroo on Friday — Knocked Loose has released some brand-new music this week.

The Upon Loss singles — “Deep in the Willow” / “Everything is Quiet Now” — are currently streaming on major platforms such as Spotify, and an accompanying cinematic music video directed by Eric Richter and Knocked Loose frontman/vocalist Bryan Garris is also out.

The Upon Loss singles are the band’s first new releases since the 2021 EP, A Tear in the Fabric of Life. A run of special edition Upon Loss vinyl options have already sold out.

In a press release, Garris reflected on the meaning of the new songs and how the band approached the creation of the new music video.

“‘Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme,” Garris said in the release. “Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After A Tear in the Fabric of Life we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward — which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget.”

Knocked Loose is currently on tour. Here are the dates:

June 16: Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

August 03: Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro

August 04: Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 06: Râșnov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme

August 08: Munich, Germany – Technikum

August 09: Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett

August 10: Berlin, Germany – Hole 44

August 11: Jaroměř, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault

August 12: Walton-on-Trent, UK – Bloodstock

August 14: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atillier

August 15: Pratelen, Switzerland – Z7

August 16: Vienna, Austria – Flex

August 18: Dinkelsbühl, Germany – Summer Breeze

August 19: Suligen, Germany – Reload

August 20: Hasselt, Belgium – Pukklepop

August 21: Koln, Germany – Kantine

August 23: Colchester, UK – Arts Centre

August 24: London, UK – Dome

August 25: Reading, UK – Reading and Leeds

August 26: Leeds, UK – Reading and Leeds

September 08: Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 16: Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 17: Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

September 19: Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 20: Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

September 21: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Ampitheater

September 23: Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 24: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

September 26: Albuquerque, NM – Revel

September 27: Mesa, AZ – Mesa Ampitheatre

September 29: Los Angeles, CA – The Torch at the LA Coliseum

September 30: Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 01: San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

October 03: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

October 04: Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

October 06: Boise, ID – Revolution

October 07: Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

October 08: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

October 10: San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Arena

October 11: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

October 13: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

October 14: Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

October 15: Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 17: Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon

October 18: Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at the District

October 20: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

October 21: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 22: Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

October 24: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

October 25: Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 26: Laval, QC – Place Bell

October 28: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

October 29: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway