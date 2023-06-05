New Comic Book Reviews From Our Friends At The Great Escape: “Monomyth #1” and “Deep Cuts #1”

“Monomyth #1”

Story by David Hazan

Art by Cecilia Lo Valvo and Marissa Louise



“Monomyth #1” is a story that combines traditional fantasy style magic with modern-day realism. In a world where magic is almost entirely extinct, a mysterious wizard calls upon seven people from all over the world that all have magic deep in their bloodline. From San Francisco to Siberia, these seven people are seemingly teleported from their near deaths to a mysterious island. After being chased by glowing red eyed beasts and traversing through a maze of staircases, the group finally starts to realize that there is something supernatural going on and magic is in fact real.

It is clear that there is much more in store for this group of wizards with writing from David Hazan (who has also written the Nottingham series) and artwork from Cecilia Lo Valvo (Grim Tales from the Cave & Postal) you won’t want to miss this exciting mini-series! If you’re looking for an eerie dark fantasy tale or are a fan of The Old Guard, then Monomyth is for you.

“Deep Cuts #1”

Story by Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark

Art by Danilo Beyruth and by Igor Monti Imagine Comics’ “Deep Cuts #1” is the first of a 6-part series chronicling six decades of jazz in America. This first issue takes place in 1917 in New Orleans and is titled “What it Means.” Charles Stewart is a gifted clarinetist, but he’s too young to be in the bars where the music he loves is played. But when Jack Cartier, leader of a hot up-and-coming band hears him play, he offers the boy a job. Charles is disappointed though, when he finds the job is just carrying his cornet case for him as the band plays in a street parade. But Charles’ parents are gone and his religious grandmother would not approve of her grandson hanging around, much less going inside the bars and brothels of New Orleans’ Storyville, anyway.

Naturally, Charles’ talent eventually gets Jack to introduce him to “the Professor” who takes Charles under his wing after realizing he’d played with his father years before and not really trusting Jack to look out for the boy’s best interests.

Storyville is shown as a colorful place, both literally and figuratively. The buildings and streets are drawn at night in rich purple hues and when the reader enters the place and the music is playing, bright golds and reds take over. I won’t tell you how Charles’ story ends. I think the characters are all based on real people and I definitely see some Louis Armstrong in Charles.

If you’re a jazz fan or history buff, you’ll probably really like this series. In a one-page panel showing what’s coming up in issue #2, it looks to take place in 1928 in either Chicago or New York. Pick this one up while we still have copies!