Louisville’s “Letitia Quesenberry: this is a test” Opens Friday At The Darby Forever Gallery At Surface Noise

"as of yet 185" by artist Letitia Quesenberry can be seen at Surface Noise June 16 - July 30.

Artist Letitia Quesenberry will have a new show, “Letitia Quesenberry: this is a test,” opening Friday, June 16 at the Darby Forever Gallery inside Surface Noise (600 Baxter Ave.). There will be an opening reception from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday and the show will run through July 30 with a closing reception that evening from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

About the Artist

“Letitia Quesenberry lives and works in Louisville Kentucky. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Cincinnati. Through the play of material, process, surface and technology, Quesenberry creates hypnotic objects that extend the boundaries of visual perception. Her amalgamations contain layers of vibratory and translucent elements: paint, color correction film, tinted resin. She focuses on visibility, bewilderment, and the desire to celebrate uncertainty.”

The Darby Forever Gallery is free and open to the public during regular business hours at Surface Noise from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m, Wednesday through Monday.

