Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg Selected As Grand Marshal For The Annual Pride Parade

The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation (KPF) announced Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg as the 2023 Grand Marshall of the Kentuckiana Pride Parade today.

The Parade will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, beginning at 12:00 PM; the parade route starts in NULU at Campbell Street and will move toward Preston Street, leading to the Big Four Lawn at the festival grounds, according to the KPF press release.

Louisville’s 51st Mayor, Greenberg was chosen because he “is a proud Louisvillian, husband, father, entrepreneur and community leader with rich ties to the city,” according to the release. “Greenberg is a longtime advocate for transparency and government reform. Greenberg’s top priorities have included moving Louisville in a new direction, by: improving public safety, new affordable and improved housing, investing in overlooked neighborhoods and people, universal pre-K for children, protecting the rights of women, improving business investment in the city, promoting healthier parks and a healthier city, and fighting for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” the release stated.