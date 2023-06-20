Louisville City FC To Host First International Friendly Wednesday

Louisville City FC is hosting its first international friendly on Wednesday, June 21, when Germany’s FC Kaiserslautern visits Lynn Family Stadium.

FC Kaiserslautern, a storied and decorated club from Rhineland-Palatinate, has established a United States following over the years due to the team’s proximity to the United States Ramstein Air Base.

“This will certainly be a great new experience for everyone involved,” said FCK’s managing director, Thomas Hengen, in a press release. “Due to the large number of Americans who live in the region around Kaiserslautern, we at FCK have always had a great connection to the United States. It is something very special for us to travel to the USA and represent German soccer.”

The pregame Fan Zone will feature a $2 bratwurst and beer happy hour starting at 6:30 p.m., and, when the gates open at 7 p.m., German-style beer will be available in collectible steins, while some concession stands will have specials such as a schnitzel sandwich.

Tickets are currently on sale, with seats starting at $16. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed