Can you write well and are you social media saavy? Then LEO is looking for you.

For writers who love social media, and social media folks who love to write, LEO is looking for a digital word bird to fill the role of Digital Writer. It’s a busy gig but one with a lot of fun, and freedom. Check out the job description below and get in touch! Pay is low/mid-40k. This is not a marketing role.

LEO Weekly Is Hiring A Digital Writer

Louisville’s only alt-weekly is hiring a writer to bring new energy — and increased attention — to its online presence.

We’re looking for a wordsmith who turns in clean copy and can be trusted to handle our social media presence independently. Equally important to us is finding a candidate who knows how to find, and write, stories that will interest online readers. Whether it’s covering the news that Churchill Downs is suspending horse racing, sharing the latest viral video from a local TikTok star or informing readers about the new music festival coming to town, we want someone who knows what should be covered in Louisville, looks for the weird and the wonderful, and is ready to jump on it.

Interested? We’ve got a few bullet points to help you figure out whether we’d be a good match.

The responsibilities you’ll have

-Conceiving and writing original articles to bring in readers and keep them hooked

-Strategizing and producing slideshows on topics of local interest to boost web traffic

-Contributing to restaurant, music, arts and news coverage when a story is worth covering

-Managing social media, using platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit to connect LEO Weekly content with readers

-Crafting headlines for digital audiences

-Working with the editor-in-chief, achieving pageview growth and increased social media reach

The skills we’re looking for

-Excellent writing and editing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

-Superior spelling, grammar, and punctuation skills

-The judgment to think strategically about how to bring in readers and keep them coming back

-Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively

-Ability to learn programs such as Google Analytics, Canva, and other tools to analyze traffic patterns and maintain social media scheduling

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for? Email a resume, cover letter, and three samples of published work to Euclid Media Executive Editor Sarah Fenske at [email protected] Questions are also welcome via email.

And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff often works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But we absolutely need someone who lives in the Louisville area — and can join us in the office at least a few days a week.

We look forward to hearing from you.