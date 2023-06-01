Latin Music Awards Kentucky Announces 2023 Lineup

Get your tickets soon for the annual Latin Music Awards Kentucky, which will be hosted in Louisville on September 16, 8 p.m. at Bourbon Hall, 116 West Jefferson Street. Created to bring together people of diverse ages, cultures, and music preferences, the event is designed to celebrate and honor the best Latin music artists in Kentucky.

The award categories are as follows: Best Latin Artist; Best New Latin Artist; Best Female Latin Artist; Best Salsa Band; Best Latin SongBest; Latin Christian Artist; Best Mariachi Band; Best Latin Jazz Artist; Best Latin Music Video; Best Tropical Artist; Best Latin Urban Artist; Best Norteño/Regional; Best Latin Music Producer; Best Latin Album; Best Latin DJ; and Best Latin Classical Music Artist.



In addition to recognizing and promoting Latinos from several different cultures, the festival also awards partial scholarships to Latino college students from local colleges JCTC, University of Louisville, and Bellarmine University.



“We are committed to empowering the next generation of Latino students and making a positive impact in our community,” said festival President Israel Cuenca.



The event will feature live music and dance performances, including artists Hora Certa, Magda Sanchez, Diana Acosta, Tina DeAlderete, Giovani, Mariachi Alegre, and more. Frankie Ruiz, Jr, son of legendary salsa musician Frankie Ruiz, will also perform a full concert with live salsa band Kentucky Salsa Allstars.



“With a voice that echoes the passion and energy of the classic salsa era, Frankie Jr. has captivated audiences around the world with his electrifying performances and soulful interpretations of world salsa classic hits such as Tu Con El, Desnudate Mujer, Deseandote, La Reuda, and many more,” said Cuenca.



Tickets will be available for purchase next week.