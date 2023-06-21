Kentucky Shakespeare Announces Halloween Show, ‘The Woman In Black’

Kentucky Shakespeare is continuing its beloved Halloween tradition with a production of the ghost story “The Woman In Black” from October 4-29.

“The Woman In Black” — originally a 1983 page-turning paranormal gothic novel by Susan Hill — was adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s stage rendition will take place at the company’s headquarters, 616 Myrtle St. Tickets are $27, including fees. From Oct. 4-29, the play will run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to the St. James Arts Show, no matinees will take place on the weekend of Oct. 7.

For more info, and to purchase tickets, visit kyshakespeare.com.

