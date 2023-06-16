Juneteenth At Kentucky Center For African American Heritage Includes Jazz And A Play About Fannie Lou Hamer

This weekend, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is celebrating Juneteenth with two days of events.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved people after the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation. The Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, but it was not followed in Texas until Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865 to enforce it. Juneteenth commemorates that date.

At the KCAAH, there have been several events commemorating the Juneteenth holiday in the month of June and this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, there are two more.

On Saturday, The Fannie Lou Hamer Story will be performed by Muri Moyo Aimbaye. This one-woman play highlights the journey of the “Mother of Voter Registration for Black America.” Tickets for the show are $25 and can be found on Eventbrite. There is a limited number of VIP tickets at $30.

There will also be a Father’s Day Jazz brunch on Sunday featuring the Ansyn Banks Legacy Quintet with guest vocalist Karan Chavis. The event will be hosted by Marjorie Marshall. Tickets are $40 with limited VIP at $45. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

