Jake and Elwood’s Announces Permanent Closure

Jake and Elwood’s, the Chicago-themed pizza restaurant that opened in early 2020, announced on social media that it has permanently closed.

The restaurant featured deep-dish Chicago-style pizza, as well as Chicago-style sausages, Italian beef sandwiches and more. Owner John Thurlow posted a succinct message this morning on Facebook announcing the closure.

“To all of our customers, friends and family: It is with a sadden heart I must inform you that effectively immediately Jake & Elwood’s will permanently be closed. It has been a real joy getting to know all of you and being a member of the Clifton and greater Louisville community. Thanks for all the memories! Sincerely, John.”

Jake and Elwood’s was located, of course, in the long-time home of Clifton’s Pizza.

Here is the story I wrote about Jake and Elwood’s when it first opened.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed