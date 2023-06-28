Here Are All Of The Free Movies You Can See At Iroquois Amphitheater This Summer

Louisville Parks and Recreation is once again offering a free movie series at Iroquois Amphitheater this year, which includes films from a wide variety of genres and eras, from the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to the recent animated blockbuster “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“From a campy John Waters classic to a coming-of-age baseball flick to a giant lizard kaiju film, I’m so excited about this year’s summer movie lineup at Iroquois Amphitheater,” said District 15 Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell in a press release.

Here is the complete list for the season:

June 28: Grease (PG) 8:30 p.m.

July 5: The Muppet Movie (G) 8:30 p.m.

July 19: Hairspray (PG) 8:30 p.m.

July 26: The Sandlot (PG) 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 9: Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (R) 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 16: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 23: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13) 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 31: Goldfinger (PG) 8 p.m.

Sept. 6: Star Trek: Into Darkness (PG-13) 8 p.m.

Sept. 13: Pokémon: The First Movie-Mewtwo Strikes Back (G) 8 p.m.

Sept. 20: Godzilla (NR) 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R) 7:30 p.m.

