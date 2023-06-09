Get Your Local Goods Along The Waterfront Saturday June 10 At The Buy Local Fair

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance will host the annual Buy Local Fair on Saturday, June 10 at Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza, 231 E. Witherspoon Ave. The event will take place from 12-6 p.m.

The fair features merch from several local businesses. A few of the booths include: Grady Goods, Heine Brothers Coffee, Green District Salads, Louisville Public Media, Peace of the Earth, Rainbow Blossom, MELANnaire Marketplace and many more.

A few businesses will host events throughout the day. Norsemen Home Remodeling will have a “Kidpreneur Market,” with mini businesses run by kids; Carmichael’s Bookstore will have a kids fun zone; and Rainbow Blossom will host a cooking competition at 2 p.m.

While admission is free, there is a suggested $3 donation per person to help continue the Buy Local Fair and Keep Louisville Weird campaigns.