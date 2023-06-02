Classical Louisville Station 90.5 WUOL And 21C Museum Hotel Presents New Lens Concert Series

Continuing a collaboration to explore the diverse sounds and ideas in new music, art and society, 21c Museum Hotel and 90.5 WUOL are returning with the fifth season of the New Lens concert series. The first concert will take place June 11 at 7 p.m. inside the museum, 700 West Main Street. The series is free and open to the public.

Nashville-based pianist Matt Phelps will open the series with a rendition of Frederic Rzewski’s monumental “The People United Will Never Be Defeated!”, an hour-long set of variations on the Chilean protest anthem “¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!”, according to a recent press release.



The rest of the season is as follows:



Musician Shawn Jaeger will premiere “Hi, Chuck,” a conversation between mother and son built from a cassette tape that was recorded in 1990 on August 13.



The Louisville intercultural ensemble Saw Peep will perform October 8.



Contemporary Nashville music ensemble Intersection will take the stage on November 12.

“This fifth season of New Lens brings some unique performances to Louisville and the region,” WUOL Program Director Daniel Gilliam said in a recent press release. “We’re keeping a strong relationship with our neighbors in Nashville, following up with Shawn Jaeger for a full performance of his deeply personal ‘Hi, Chuck,’ and exploring the rich history and geography of music with Saw Peep.”

Of course, attendees are invited to arrive early, enjoy a cocktail at the hotel’s bar and view the museum’s current exhibitions. Reservations are also available at Proof on Main, a fine dining establishment located on site.

The concerts begin at 7 p.m.; seating opens at 6:30 p.m. Concerts will be hosted in the museum’s atrium.

Reservations are not required, but encouraged.