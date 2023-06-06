Churchill Downs Receives PETA President Ingrid Newkirk’s Broken Leg In Her Newly Revamped Will

Yes, you read it correctly.

This might sound like “News of the Weird” material. It most definitely is. It’s also pretty macabre and grotesque.

PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals) President Ingrid Newkirk has updated her last will and testament. In that will she left some very “special” gifts to people like Elon Musk, who gets a piece of her heart; Donald Trump Jr., who will receive a piece of her spine; and chef Salt Bae, who gets some of her innards to make sausage casings. She even leaves a gift to Churchill Downs — a leg, which she designates for breaking — to be displayed during the Kentucky Derby.

Newkirk wishes to continue shining a light on animal abuse and exploitation, even from the grave.



Newkirk’s will isn’t a new one. The original was drafted over 20 years ago after she had a flying scare. Because PETA has won so many battles in their efforts to protect animals, she thought it needed an update. Some of the updates include a “a thumbs-up” to Ringling Bros. for canceling its animal acts. She’d originally bequeathed her pointer finger to them as the “Greatest Accusation on Earth.” She needed the change when they stopped using animals in their shows.

Other changes in her will, as recorded in a press release, include:

A leg to be removed, violently broken, and sent to Churchill Downs to display outside the Kentucky Derby to draw attention to the thousands of horses—including the four euthanized in the run-up to this year’s race—who have sustained catastrophic injuries on the track

A piece of her heart to Elon Musk to clone for himself, since his cruel and deadly Neuralink brain experiments on monkeys, pigs, rats, and sheep indicate that he doesn’t have one

Part of her spine to cowardly trophy hunter Donald Trump Jr. , who might stop trying to prove his manhood by gunning down magnificent, unthreatening, and unsuspecting animals if he had one

A piece of her trachea to the Westminster Kennel Club , which promotes the breeding of breathing-impaired dog breeds , whose restricted airways leave them gasping and panting when they try to run, play, or even just walk

Her lungs to the governor of Alaska , to call for an end to the Iditarod, in which over 150 dogs have died—with aspiration pneumonia (caused by inhaling their own vomit) the leading cause of death

Her intestines to chef Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae , to use as sausage casings in his meaty restaurants, thereby making him rethink who he serves up

An ear to the king of Spain , in protest of bullfighting, in which the matador often cuts off the bull’s ears as a trophy

One of her feet to The North Face , to give the company a kick in the behind for selling down and wool, despite claiming to be committed to making environmentally friendly clothing

You can read the full will here.

“On his deathbed, they asked Bob Hope where he wanted to be buried and he replied, ‘Surprise me,’” says Newkirk in the release. “In my case, when I die, I will hope to keep right on surprising those who harm animals, provoking conversation about speciesism, and campaigning against animal abuse.”

While we understand her point, we really just want to know…

Has she designated a butcher?