Cast Members From ‘The Sandlot’ Are Bringing Fundraiser To Louisville July 4 Weekend

Cast members from the iconic baseball movie “The Sandlot” announced they will be celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary in 30 different cities, including a stop in Louisville over July 4th weekend.

And it will be for a good cause.

The tour is a fundraising campaign for The Play Forever Project, an organization founded by “The Sandlot” cast members Grant Gelt and Victor DiMattia that aims to remove obstacles for children interested in sports.

The visit to Louisville kicks off on Saturday, July 1 with an experience at the Louisville Slugger Museum, which includes a Q&A with several cast members and photo ops. Tickets can be purchased here.

On July 2, members of the cast will be at the Louisville Sluggers game. A limited number of tickets to join the cast members in a suite are available for purchase.

Finally, on July 3, there will be a free screening of “The Sandlot” at Waterfront Park. A limited number of VIP tickets for a pre-show event with cast members are for sale.

The Play Forever Project says it will use the money raised to have a positive impact on all of the communities the cast members visit through “a combination of sports equipment, education, healthy food access, scholarship, gender equity programs, and restoration projects.”

“We could never have imagined that 30 years later, the film would continue to be so beloved,” Gelt, Play Forever co-founder, who played Bertram Grover Weeks in The Sandlot said in a press release. “We are so excited about the opportunity to use this special anniversary to impact communities across the country positively.”

