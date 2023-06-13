BTS Army Fans Aiming For In-Store Release Party Of BTS 10-Year Anniversary Book

BTS Army listen up. To plan a celebration for the 10th anniversary of your favorite boys and the release of their new book, “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” written by BTS and Myeongseok Kang, the BTS Louisville Army group is trying to meet a sales goal that will allow an in-store release party at Carmichael’s bookstore. The goal is small, 25 books, and the group is about halfway there.

The book can be purchased online through the Carmichael’s Books website. Once the book hits 25 sales, then the bookstore has agreed to host the in-store event at their Frankfort Avenue store (2720 Frankfort Ave.). If they meet their goal, the in-store event will be held tentatively on Saturday, July 8.

Never a group to let anything stop them, some members of the Army already have plans for a 10th Anniversary Cup Sleeve event on Sunday, July 2, at Dalat’s Gateaux and Cafe (6915 Southside Dr.) from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. They will have vendors, photo ops, raffles and more.

