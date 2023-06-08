Art Sanctuary Presents Its Annual Va Va Vittles Vaudeville Burlesque Show

Beginning June 16, pageantry, splendor and the concept of food is on the table at Art Sanctuary, 1433 S Shelby Street. The show, “Va Va Vittles: It’s All About the Food!.” will be performed by Louisville burlesque group Va Va Vixens, and begins at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.).



“A luscious mix of neo-classic burlesque, daring and dangerous circus performances, uproarious comedy, variety acts, and stunningly choreographed group dance sequences,” are in store for the evening,” according to a recent press release.



“The Va Va Vixens are an entity of experiences that is sure to have you jumping out of your seats and begging for more. We bring the mirth and merriment of good old fashioned Voix de Ville like no other. As Louisville’s acclaimed Vaudeville-style burlesque and variety show, we feature a captivating cast of beautifully talented performers of all shimmies!,” the release continues. “The Va Va Vixens will take you on a wild and risqué ride into the magnificent world of sizzling striptease, ethereal aerial acrobatics and contortions, show stopping vocal stylings of our sultry songbirds, divine dancers, and outrageous antics! This is an ever-evolving spectacle, drafted from scratch, so you will want to capture each tassel twirling season!”



Open to audiences 18 and older, it will run Fridays and Saturdays, June 16, 17, 23 and 24; all shows begin at 8 p.m. Ticket information is as follows: VIP (Reserved Seats with Cocktail Service) $45; ​​​​​​​general admission is $35. Tickets will soon be available at vavavixens.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Art Sanctuary, a community-oriented non-profit arts collective supporting local visual, literary, and performing arts through events, promotion and education.