Animal Protection Association To Host Itty Bitty Kitty Shower In June

The Animal Protection Association will host the Itty Bitty Kitty Shower on Saturday, June 24 at the APA Shelter in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Last year, the no-kill, all-volunteer shelter rescued and adopted out over 200 cats and kittens. APA is hosting the shower to raise funds, gather needed supplies and search for fosters to care for cats with special needs.

APA’s biggest needs are KMR powder feline milk replacer, Fancy Feast wet kitten food and chow, Royal Canin wet and dry kitten food, and gift cards to Petsmart or Walmart. More items from APA’s wish lists can be found on Chewy, Amazon and Walmart.

Online donations are welcome on the APA website.

The shower is a great opportunity to learn about fostering as well as how to become a volunteer with APA.

The APA Shelter address is 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville, IN, and the shower will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

