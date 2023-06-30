5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/30)

Friday, June 30
Downtown Drive-In
Brown-Forman Ampitheatre Water Front Park
No cover | 8:30 p.m.
The outdoor movie series continues with 1961’s “Parent Trap.”
Dead Of Night & The Dark Market feat. Hemlock for Socrates
Art Sanctuary
$8 | 9 p.m.
The Dark Market and its vendors continue this monthly series. There will be a live performance by Hemlock for Socrates, Count Grozny and Sorrow Vomit.
Saturday, July 1
Summer Pop-Up! Market
Hi-Wire Brewing
No cover | Noon
The Highlands brewery is having a local vendor market, featuring businesses such as Vintage, Maui & Co., Woodsville Store, Shop Sun Blind, Smile Sandwich Designs and Sandy Pants Customs.
Midnight Cowboy
Speed Cinema
$12 | 6 p.m.
The iconic film about a Texas dishwasher who moves to New York City because he believes that he’s irresistible to women, “Midnight Cowboy” is a classic masterpiece. (There’s also a showing on Sunday at 3 p.m.).
Mag Bar Birthday Party
Mag Bar
No cover I 8 p.m.
Free cake, free mystery box prize drawing entry and celebrating 61 years of Mag Bar.
