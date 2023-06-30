5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/30)

Friday, June 30

Downtown Drive-In

Brown-Forman Ampitheatre Water Front Park

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

The outdoor movie series continues with 1961’s “Parent Trap.”

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market feat. Hemlock for Socrates

Art Sanctuary

$8 | 9 p.m.

The Dark Market and its vendors continue this monthly series. There will be a live performance by Hemlock for Socrates, Count Grozny and Sorrow Vomit.

Saturday, July 1

Summer Pop-Up! Market

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | Noon

The Highlands brewery is having a local vendor market, featuring businesses such as Vintage, Maui & Co., Woodsville Store, Shop Sun Blind, Smile Sandwich Designs and Sandy Pants Customs.

Midnight Cowboy

Speed Cinema

$12 | 6 p.m.

The iconic film about a Texas dishwasher who moves to New York City because he believes that he’s irresistible to women, “Midnight Cowboy” is a classic masterpiece. (There’s also a showing on Sunday at 3 p.m.).

Mag Bar Birthday Party

Mag Bar

No cover I 8 p.m.

Free cake, free mystery box prize drawing entry and celebrating 61 years of Mag Bar.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed