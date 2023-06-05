5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/16)

Friday, June 16

PopCon Louisville (Through Sunday)

Kentucky Expo Center

Times vary

A giant convention that covers all things pop culture, including movies, games, anime, comics, podcasts and more.

Saturday, June 17

Paristown Flea

721 Brent Street

No cover | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The pop-up market will feature more than 100 vendors selling vintage items, antiques, collectibles, records and more. Plenty of food and drink options will also be available.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival And Parade

Waterfront Park

$10 | 12-10 p.m.

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will have vendors, local food trucks, drag performances and live music by Vincint, Slayyyter, Brooke Eden and more. The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will begin with the Pride Parade! Kicking off in NuLu and ending at the Big Four Lawn, don’t miss out on this community celebration of pride.

Wurstfest Biergarten

German American Club

No cover | 2- 11 p.m.

This outdoor event features German beer, food and music. Events include a German sausage-making demonstration, face painting for kids, a hot dog eating contest and a hog-calling contest.

2023 Juneteenth Weekend Heritage Experience (Through Sunday)

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Times and prices vary

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is hosting Juneteenth events over the weekend, including The Fannie Lou Hamer Story on Saturday and Father’s Day & Juneteenth Jazz Brunch on Sunday.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed