5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (6/23)

FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Dirty Dough – Louisville, Kentucky Grand Opening
12905 Shelbyville Rd.
No cover | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
This cookie chain will open its first location in the 502.
Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam – Juneteenth Edition
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Free | 7-10 p.m.
Slam poetry is a unique and powerful art form. If you’ve never seen it live, now’s your chance.
Emo Night w/ Matty Mullins – 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY (21+)
Losers 812 (1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville, IN)
Free | 9 p.m.
This writer’s favorite local bar (read about its origins and connections to Knocked Loose) will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a night of fun throwback hits.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Paperview Zinefest
Portland Museum
Free | Noon-5 p.m.
Learn all the ins and outs of zine-making and enjoy free music from PAKG, Emily Ravenscraft, Sleepy Anderson and more.
Late Night Shakes
Central Park
Free | 10:30-11 p.m.
A Shakespeare play not written by Shakespeare (nor nearly as long as his real shows) — this one’s all made up, thanks to Louisville Improvisors. You can catch a real Shakespeare show (“Macbeth”) right beforehand, though.
