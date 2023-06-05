5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (6/23)

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Dirty Dough – Louisville, Kentucky Grand Opening

12905 Shelbyville Rd.

No cover | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

This cookie chain will open its first location in the 502.

Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam – Juneteenth Edition

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Slam poetry is a unique and powerful art form. If you’ve never seen it live, now’s your chance.

Emo Night w/ Matty Mullins – 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY (21+)

Losers 812 (1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville, IN)

Free | 9 p.m.

This writer’s favorite local bar (read about its origins and connections to Knocked Loose) will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a night of fun throwback hits.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Paperview Zinefest

Portland Museum

Free | Noon-5 p.m.

Learn all the ins and outs of zine-making and enjoy free music from PAKG, Emily Ravenscraft, Sleepy Anderson and more.

Late Night Shakes

Central Park

Free | 10:30-11 p.m.

A Shakespeare play not written by Shakespeare (nor nearly as long as his real shows) — this one’s all made up, thanks to Louisville Improvisors. You can catch a real Shakespeare show (“Macbeth”) right beforehand, though.

