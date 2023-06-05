5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (6/2-6/4)

Wild Lights at the Zoo is a magical evening adventure. Don't miss it.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Southern Indiana Pride Fest

Spring Street (parade), Big Four Station (festival) (Jeffersonville, IN)

Free | 4-11 p.m.

It’s that time of year again! Celebrate LGBTQ joy by watching the parade and enjoying live music at the festival.

Ali Festival: Roses & Remembrance

Cave Hill Cemetery

Free | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The nine-day Ali Festival, which celebrates the life of Muhammad Ali, kicks off this weekend, the anniversary of his passing. At the “Roses & Remembrance” service, which will feature Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, each guest will be given a rose to lay on Ali’s grave at Cave Hill Cemetery.

GlobaLou

Iroquois Park

Free | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you had fun at WorldFest last fall, we bet you’ll like this festival, too — see live music, eat international food, check out international merch, and enjoy Louisville’s diversity.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Wild Lights

Louisville Zoo

$22 ($7 parking) | 6:30 p.m.

This festival of themed light displays and international cultural performances is coming to an end (until next year) this weekend. If you can’t make it, walk through it in our photo gallery.

2nd Annual Israeli Street Fair

Trager Family JCC

No cover, but bring spending money | 12-4 p.m.

Shop for Judaica, eat Mediterranean food, jam to Jewish music, and more.