Dawn Landes.
Music

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/23)

By

Friday, June 23

Goose 
Louisville Palace
Tickets start at $51 |  8 p.m.
As a breezy, groove-heavy jam band, Goose floats through various genres, creating a wave of chill tunes along the way.

Vibrolas, Deadfoot, I Got Worms
Mag Bar
$10  |  8 p.m.
A night of punk, headlined by Vobrolas, a high-octane Kentucky trio that leans into garage rock that has a gritty dive bar swagger.

Saturday, June 24

Dawn Landes Bluebird 10th Anniversary Tour (w/ Katie Peabody)
The Whirling Tiger
$15 advance, $20 day of show | 8 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Dawn Landes is celebrating a decade since the release of her album Bluebird, a record that features striking vocals and piercing lyrics. 

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed