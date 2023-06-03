3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/23)

Friday, June 23
Goose
Louisville Palace
Tickets start at $51 | 8 p.m.
As a breezy, groove-heavy jam band, Goose floats through various genres, creating a wave of chill tunes along the way.
Vibrolas, Deadfoot, I Got Worms
Mag Bar
$10 | 8 p.m.
A night of punk, headlined by Vobrolas, a high-octane Kentucky trio that leans into garage rock that has a gritty dive bar swagger.
Saturday, June 24
Dawn Landes Bluebird 10th Anniversary Tour (w/ Katie Peabody)
The Whirling Tiger
$15 advance, $20 day of show | 8 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Dawn Landes is celebrating a decade since the release of her album Bluebird, a record that features striking vocals and piercing lyrics.
