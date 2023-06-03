Fleet Foxes Fleet Foxes.
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/16)

By

Saturday, June 17

Kentuckiana Pride Festival Stonewall Stage 
Big Four Lawn
$10  | 1-10 p.m.
VINCINT, Slayyyter, Brooke Eden, The Daddy Sisters and more artists are performing at the 2023 Kentuckiana Pride Festival. LEO created a playlist featuring artists from the lineup here. We also have a guide to the festival here.

Sunday, June 18

Fleet Foxes 
Paristown Hall
Tickets start at $45  |  8 p.m.
The longtime indie folk rock band brings its meditative, lush pop-adjacent songwriting back to Louisville.

Juneteenth with Lil Jon,  B Simm, DJ Slikk & Bella Rae
Jeffersonville Riverstage
Free  |  7 p.m.
Lil Jon’s hits and features are some of the most ubiquitous and distinct gems of the century.

