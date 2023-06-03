3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/16)

Saturday, June 17
Kentuckiana Pride Festival Stonewall Stage
Big Four Lawn
$10 | 1-10 p.m.
VINCINT, Slayyyter, Brooke Eden, The Daddy Sisters and more artists are performing at the 2023 Kentuckiana Pride Festival. LEO created a playlist featuring artists from the lineup here. We also have a guide to the festival here.
Sunday, June 18
Fleet Foxes
Paristown Hall
Tickets start at $45 | 8 p.m.
The longtime indie folk rock band brings its meditative, lush pop-adjacent songwriting back to Louisville.
Juneteenth with Lil Jon, B Simm, DJ Slikk & Bella Rae
Jeffersonville Riverstage
Free | 7 p.m.
Lil Jon’s hits and features are some of the most ubiquitous and distinct gems of the century.
Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed