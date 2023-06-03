3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/16)

Saturday, June 17

Kentuckiana Pride Festival Stonewall Stage

Big Four Lawn

$10 | 1-10 p.m.

VINCINT, Slayyyter, Brooke Eden, The Daddy Sisters and more artists are performing at the 2023 Kentuckiana Pride Festival. LEO created a playlist featuring artists from the lineup here. We also have a guide to the festival here.



Sunday, June 18

Fleet Foxes

Paristown Hall

Tickets start at $45 | 8 p.m.

The longtime indie folk rock band brings its meditative, lush pop-adjacent songwriting back to Louisville.



Juneteenth with Lil Jon, B Simm, DJ Slikk & Bella Rae

Jeffersonville Riverstage

Free | 7 p.m.

Lil Jon’s hits and features are some of the most ubiquitous and distinct gems of the century.



