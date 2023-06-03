3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (6/9-6/11)

FRIDAY, JUNE 9



River Cities Concert Band

Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Downtown Warder Park (109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville, Indiana)

Free | 7 p.m.



Enjoy showtunes, marches and standards this evening with the River Cities Concert Band at Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department’s Concerts in Warder Park Series. The mainstage performance includes food and drink available from area vendors.



SATURDAY, JUNE 10

The Flaming Lips with Arrested Development and MICHELLE

Granfalloon Festival; 200 East Kirkwood Avenue

Free event w/premium ticket options available | 5pm



The Flaming Lips will perform at the Granfalloon Festival in Bloomington, Indiana, alongside Arrested Development and MICHELLE. It’s not a far drive to see this phenomenal psychedelic rock band, and it’s quite a visual treat, too.







SUNDAY, JUNE 11



Eric Gales with Sweet Lady

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

$28-$40 | Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

Local blues-driven rock and roll band Sweet Lady will take the stage with Grammy-nominated blues artist Eric Gales.

